Letter: Primary Elections.

The "art" of brainwashing is in again. To put it charitably, the primaries in Arizona were a charade, successfully

orchestrated by the high priest of anarchic disorder, Donald Trump. They also symbolize the breakdown of

institutional cohesion and the continuing disintegration of the traditional Republican party. Unless the opposition

is able to engineer a miracle by November, the results of the primaries will be authenticated at the midterms

and Trump's lackeys installed in January 2023.

It is difficult to accept that we live in a world where falsehood and misrepresentation have become the strange new form. It is simply incomprehensible that a bunch of liars, "Oathtaker" members and January 6th insurrectionists or

their sympathizers can be elected to major political leadership positions by landslides, while those who believe in

the truth and loyalty to the constitution are first censured and then dramatically disposed of. Purists and pragmatists are out and allegiance to Trump has become the new measuring stick for political success.

It is hard to imagine an optimistic future.

Frederick Leinfest

Oro Valley