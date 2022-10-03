 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Print Star Comics and news

I most enthusiastically second the "Bring back the comics!" letter published today!

1. I don't use my computer at the breakfast table, so all but two of the comics I usually read are not available at breakfast, so they don't get read as I have no opportunity later in the day.

2. After examining the new line up for three days, I note that one of the comics I really enjoy (Crankshaft) is no longer available in print or on line.

3. I also miss the Cryptoquip.

As for news, I take the print edition of the Star (and the NY Times) because the on-line editions of both papers do not support browsing through articles I might not otherwise .

Winifred Williams

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

