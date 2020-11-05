Letter: Priorities

Thank you Tucson Gem and Mineral Society. You canceled your upcoming show explaining you do “not want to be responsible for a single COVID-19 related fatality or illness” (“COVID-19 forces gem society to cancel next year’s TCC show” October 28, 2020).
I wish the UA cared as much about keeping our community safe as you do. Outbreaks among off-campus students have made the area around campus a COVID hotspot. In response, Ward 6 Councilperson Kozachik put a non-binding resolution to the mayor and council asking the UA to COVID test off-campus students upon returning to school from winter break. The resolution failed 5-1.
The reason? According to Kozachik the UA administration and the Southern Arizona Leadership Council pressured council members to vote no because “…it might hurt the UA’s recruitment efforts” (“The UA should COVID test students living off campus, too” Oct. 25, 2020). Really?! Recruiting students is more important than reducing deaths and serious illness in our community? Shame!
Tracy Pitt
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
