Letter: Priority and Changes
I first registered as a Republican. Shortly after 2000 I became uncomfortable with my party and considered changing my affiliation until a letter from a Democrat wrote of how unhappy he was and was thinking of becoming a Republican. I chuckled and decided it was more important how I voted than my registration. When Mr. Trump entered the ring I said " The Republican party will not endorse him," i was wrong! I said " The American people will not vote for a foul mouthed man who mocks people, brags about groping women and shooting someone on a crowded street without losing a vote." I WAS WRONG! After 58 years I became a Democrat because I did not want my name sullied by association. I suggested we pray for our country. My friends replied "Well, we needed a change". My friends have been successful. There certainly have been changes.

Garnet Schilt

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

