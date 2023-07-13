I saw the paper article the morning of July 11, 2023 about the lack of AC in prisons. That is comical. How about an article about all the people who are not in prison who don’t have AC?

Here is a thought, the Homeless problem. If we put AC in our prisons maybe the Homeless will commit a crime in order to get free AC, meals, medical care, phone calls, a safe cool place to sleep at night, and real turkey on thanks giving.

Seams a simple crime is a small price to pay for all that.

Let’s not forget what these people are in prison for.

Jose Salgado

Northeast side