Letter: Prison Tour at Eyman in Florence AZ

Wondering where our hearts in America/Americans are these days. Haven't we all made mistakes in life. Do the people living in these conditions deserve to be treated like subhumans. Can we expect that they'll come out as shining citizens living like that. There're in cages. Solitary confinement is beyond brutal to the heart and soul. Only in extreme cases do our civilized neighbors in Europe use that as punishment. They made a mistake, help them. The cost, anywhere from 100 Billion (nationwide) to some studies saying towards 1 Trillion a year. Remember our Mayor Jonathan Rothschild at the time was the only elected official out of 30 who accepted a prisoner's invitation to speak to them about helping to prevent recidivism by creating job opportunities etc., as the Daily Star reported. I wrote to him and thanked him for understanding what the word "dignity" means. As an acquaintance used to say "not my problem". If that's the attitude then we as a culture are descending.

Bruce Yost

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

