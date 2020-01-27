Letter: Private Border Walls/Basta!

My reaction to reading about the AZ House Committee voting that private landowners can build their own private border wall without permits, as advised by someone from that border state, Colorado, was "BASTA!"
What about the repercussions of that build to other property owners and their community?
This political group, The Republicans, want a wall that they recognize is a "deterrent" not the fix. It's ironic that they care about private property when their national leadership is currently condemning private property across the Rio Grande Valley to build the border wall that depends on a Border Patrol agent to be there to apprehend any climbers or tunnel diggers. I wonder: can those property owners use their GOP endorsed guns to defend their property from the stupidity and fear of the government? What about the neighbors to private border walls in AZ? I'm sure they fear for their private property too.
Janay Brun
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.