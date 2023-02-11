Amazing to read that a retired teacher believes that we should privatize all education, allegedly the perfect solution for a free society. I might like this idea, and imagine the following: In the free and democratic USA, in some areas, Talibans are allowed to set up their schools to educate future terrorists. In other areas, extremely conservative religious groups run their schools and teach that all women should be sent back to the private sphere and serve as men’s chattel. In yet another area, private schools are set up that teach the geocentric worldview and oppose all modern science, including electricity. In states like Florida, the schools might teach that all ethnic minorities deserve to be taken to concentration or labor camps, and that LGBTQ people deserve to be medically treated to make them straight again. And in Minnesota, Neo-Nazis prepare the future concentration camp guards. Dear letter-writer, this is truly the perfect solution for our free country. But bless your heart and enjoy your retirement!