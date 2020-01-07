Letter: Private Walls On The Border

For those whose knee-jerk reaction to House Majority Leader Rep. Warren Petersen’s proposal to allow building of border walls on private property without requiring building permits, is that it is really dumb, please reconsider.
A 2017 article from Inc. by Yasin Akkai posits that “bad ideas are the building blocks to great ones.” And as a corollary, accepting that your idea is bad may result in moving on to new worthwhile ideas.
What is bad about Rep. Petersen’s proposal? Well, without assuring that a wall complies with the appropriate building codes, there is no telling how long it may be before it falls down, injuring U.S. citizens and cows, not to mention the Vaqueros herding the cows.
And the pathway to a good idea? No, we can’t build a wall around Mr. Petersen. But perhaps his like-minded colleagues will convince him to count to three before again making Arizona the laughing stock of the nation. Others? Register to vote.
Peter Dean
Sahuarita
