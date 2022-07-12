Letter: Priya Sundareshan

As an Arizona citizen, a product of Tucson public schools and a graduate of the UofA with a Ph.D in education, I need to share my support and admiration for Priya. Arizona needs her as our State Senator. She was born and raised in Tucson, and attending our public schools. She graduated from MIT in engineering, and teaches natural resources at the UofA law school. She and her husband have two pre-school children. I am confident that she will advocate for our students, teachers, and parents and our community. The power of education does transform lives. Her key issues include water, security, renewable energy, public education, and perhaps most importantly the protection of democracy. I know Priya. I value and trust her. She cares deeply about Tucson, and has the knowledge and desire to represent us well as an Arizona State Senator.