Letter: "Pro-Life" or "Anti-Life" Governor?

Why has our "Pro-Life" & "Anti-Choice" governor suddenly become "Anti-Life" & "Pro-Choice" when it comes to saving children from COVID? Prohibit schools from requiring masks - really? Children are already dying from COVID and are the younger ones are not eligible for vaccines. Governor Ducey and other "Pro-Life" governors are sentencing some children to serious illness or death and punishing schools who want to protect them. Is that Pro-Life or Pro-Choice for parents who want to send their children to school safely?
Barbara Tellman
Downtown
