Letter: 'Pro-lives instead of Pro-life'
Re: the June 14 article "How I became 'pro-lives' instead of only 'pro-life'."

I agree that it's true about the lives of some students. However. I would like to know what systems deny students and their families dignity and recognition of their worth. We all know there are many organizations in Tucson that will help families. Some may be too proud to ask. We know COVID-19 has affected many lives. Food banks give out food to all that are in need. Some families may be illegal immigrants, who are afraid to ask for assistance. They think they will be reported and deported. And, this has happened. We know about this system but not other systems. Local police will not bother them unless they break local and state law. I agree that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. All lives matter.

Duane Huckleberry

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

