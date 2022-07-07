Letter: Pro Trump

My wife an I have watched every minute of the January 6th select committee hearings explaining the numerous schemes on how trump tried to overturn democracy. By republicans. What I don't understand is the tv and radio advertising and roadside signs for candidates that are "pro-trump". After watching the hearings to us "pro trump" means that you will lie, cheat, steal, intimidate, bribe, make up a conspiracy theory and resort to violence to win. How absurd that we live in two completly different realities.