Letter: Pro Trump

My wife an I have watched every minute of the January 6th select committee hearings explaining the numerous schemes on how trump tried to overturn democracy. By republicans. What I don't understand is the tv and radio advertising and roadside signs for candidates that are "pro-trump". After watching the hearings to us "pro trump" means that you will lie, cheat, steal, intimidate, bribe, make up a conspiracy theory and resort to violence to win. How absurd that we live in two completly different realities.

Terry Louck

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

