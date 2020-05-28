Letter: Problem with lock down

It is time to look at the whole picture of this virus. As an example if you go to the hospital with a heart problem, your heart doctor will work to fix your heart. If his solution causes a stroke and you die, that is not his fault because he fixed your heart. Likewise the virus experts only worry about deaths caused by the virus. We need experts who worry about the deaths caused by the lock down. If the deaths caused by the lock down exceed the deaths caused by the virus, then we need to do away with the lock down.
Arthur Denny
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
