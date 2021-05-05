 Skip to main content
Letter: Procrustean Audit Hits Maricopa
Letter: Procrustean Audit Hits Maricopa

When I was a grad student eons ago, I started work on a research project. My faculty advisor told me, “Don’t force your facts into a Procrustean bed to fit your premise.”

Not wanting to display my ignorance, I replied, “Of course not, sir,” and then sprinted to the library ( no Googling back then) to find out what that kind of bed that was.

Procrustes, it seems, was ancient Greek thug who tried to force his minions to be all of one. size by either whacking off some limbs or putting them into his cleverly designed bed to stretch them out.

We now see a modern Procrustean effort by the Ninjas conducting the ballot recount up north.

What will they whack or stretch to achieve their goal of discrediting election results that have already been twice examined?

Pathetic.

Jerry Helm

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

