Letter: Professional Teachers

In their recent editorial about the University of Arizona’s reopening plan, the Arizona Daily Star properly recognized that moving courses to online instruction is not a trivial process. Repeatedly during this pandemic, we have seen administrators and politicians deprofessionalize teachers, from pre-K to higher education. This is not a new phenomenon and it is well-documented in the research literature on teachers and teaching. However, the continued deprofessionalization of teachers is particularly problematic at this time. It is exactly the specialized knowledge and skills of experienced teachers that are required to provide students of all ages with engaging, innovative, and effective online learning environments. As a professor in the UA College of Education, I am deeply troubled by the University’s draconian furloughs and failure to recognize the contributions of its instructional workforce to rapidly re-invent the college experience. Thank you for highlighting the extraordinary efforts of the dedicated UA teaching professionals working to create quality learning opportunities for our students.
Kristin Gunckel
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
