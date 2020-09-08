 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Progressive bias in the Star's news coverage
View Comments

Letter: Progressive bias in the Star's news coverage

It is widely known that the Star's editorial bent is progressive and I certainly accept that as your right. What I find objectionable is how that bias bleeds into your news coverage. Your "fact check" of Trump's speeches, while often very dubious, is seldom matched by a "fact check" of Biden. Can you honestly say that Biden's orations are so accurate that they need not be questioned? This "fact check" is in the news section. How about some parity? While I only read the Star for the local news, I cannot help but notice your news articles and how they not so subtly reflect your world view bias rather than straight reporting.

Timothy Vayhinger

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Voting by mail

Relax Pima County! We have the best early voting system in the Country. Thanks to F. Ann Rodriguez our Pima County Recorder. She has done an e…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News