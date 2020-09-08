Letter: Progressive bias in the Star's news coverage

It is widely known that the Star's editorial bent is progressive and I certainly accept that as your right. What I find objectionable is how that bias bleeds into your news coverage. Your "fact check" of Trump's speeches, while often very dubious, is seldom matched by a "fact check" of Biden. Can you honestly say that Biden's orations are so accurate that they need not be questioned? This "fact check" is in the news section. How about some parity? While I only read the Star for the local news, I cannot help but notice your news articles and how they not so subtly reflect your world view bias rather than straight reporting.
Timothy Vayhinger
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
