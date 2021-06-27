Letter: Progressive Democrat Conover causing chaos at Pima County Prosecutor's office

The AZ Star did a story, "Pima County Attorney's Office faces rampant turnover, staff upheaval." In just a few months in office, progressive Democrat Pima County Prosecutor Laura Conover has already caused a mass exodus of rank and file prosecutors. The Star reported 58 employee departures as of June 14 that resulted in the loss of more than 450 years of experience. Former employees say they believe the County Attorney's Office is no longer prioritizing accountability for offenders and in some cases, not prioritizing victims' rights. Prosecutors say Conover looks for mitigating circumstances of historical, psychological, and even "immigration consequences" in charging and sentencing. Claims of retaliation and being closed out of conversations have been levied against her. Victims are being encouraged to not press charges against their perpetrators. Remember, Conover decided not to seek the death penalty against Chris Clements for his brutal murders of Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzales. Progressive prosecutors like Conover and their sympathy for criminals are why we are experiencing a crime wave across America.
Cherry Thompson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.