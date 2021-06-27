 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Progressive Democrat Conover causing chaos at Pima County Prosecutor's office
View Comments

Letter: Progressive Democrat Conover causing chaos at Pima County Prosecutor's office

  • Comments

The AZ Star did a story, "Pima County Attorney's Office faces rampant turnover, staff upheaval." In just a few months in office, progressive Democrat Pima County Prosecutor Laura Conover has already caused a mass exodus of rank and file prosecutors. The Star reported 58 employee departures as of June 14 that resulted in the loss of more than 450 years of experience. Former employees say they believe the County Attorney's Office is no longer prioritizing accountability for offenders and in some cases, not prioritizing victims' rights. Prosecutors say Conover looks for mitigating circumstances of historical, psychological, and even "immigration consequences" in charging and sentencing. Claims of retaliation and being closed out of conversations have been levied against her. Victims are being encouraged to not press charges against their perpetrators. Remember, Conover decided not to seek the death penalty against Chris Clements for his brutal murders of Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzales. Progressive prosecutors like Conover and their sympathy for criminals are why we are experiencing a crime wave across America.

Cherry Thompson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Local-issues

Letter: water

Instead of making this a partisan issue (re: Water depleted by liberal horde), I suggest the letter writer recognize that our water woes are g…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News