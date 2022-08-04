Letter: "Progressive is Regressive" Catchy But Misleading

Sheila Grant’s 7/27 LTE “Progressive is Regressive” is a catchy title for sure but it undermines and cancels an entire credo of compassion for the less privileged.

In Portland I saw compassionate leaders let that compassion override the virtues of safe, clean neighborhoods and a downtown core. The opposite is no bargain —voters will turn to any authoritarian leaders who can clean up the mess or stop the mess from spreading—or even happening.

Tucson is still in the infancy stages of what befell the West Coast cities—where leaders with heart allowed their hearts to rule their heads, where accurate analysis pointing to economic inequality and other root causes are really to blame. Oh yeah, they are to blame but you don’t have to look very far to see that analysis became paralysis.

All that said, it just cannot be a zero sum game where clean safe neighborhoods and downtowns come completely at the expense of any compassion for the less privileged.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley