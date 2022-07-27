 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Progressive is regressive

I'm a California native who moved to Tucson 20+ years ago. I still visit family and friends in LA frequently. In the last 5+ years, it has become a city I don't recognize anymore. The progressives leaders have created uncontrollable homelessness and crime. Unless they get a new mayor, DA and governor (California as a whole is a mess) it will not get any better.

I lived with Bob Walkup and Jonathan Rothschild as mayors. Two parties, one peaceful city. Regina Romero comes in and within 6 months, our city is in chaos. Why? Because the prior mayors were focused on what was best for Tucson. Romero, and councilmember Lane Santa Cruz, arrived with their progressive anti-police, pro-BLM agendas that instantly created division. We need regular candidates that use logical thinking in a mature, dignified way, regardless of party. If your upcoming votes are about being trendy instead of qualifications that matter, Tucson will die a slow death like LA has.

Sheila Grant

East side

