Letter: Promote love - ignore hate.

What do liver and hate speech have in common?

Well, how about this?

Lots of people are turned off by both. Some folks (like me) just can't stomach liver. And lot's of people are disgusted by "hate speech". May I suggest a personal solution for both?

If you can't stand it, don't consume it. And don't waste your time condemning those that produce it or engage in it.

There are more important (and satisfying) things to do with your life than to try to make sure that the world knows what you can't stomach.

We all get a flagpole. Raise a banner proclaiming what you love, not what you hate. I hardly ever talk about liver...

Nobody cares.

Bud Snyder

SaddleBrooke