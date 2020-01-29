Letter: Promote Pickleball, don’t attack tennis

Regarding a quote in your article Sunday, Jan 26th Court appeal: Local players promote, lobby for new sport; “There are dozens of unused tennis courts scattered across city parks that could be easily converted for pickleball”.
The problem with this statement is that the majority of city tennis courts are unplayable, so calling them “unused” is very misleading. Some are in such bad shape that they are dangerous. Many don’t even have the line marking required to play the game.
As a very active tennis player I am part of a volunteer group that does tennis court maintenance at Udall Park. Our group has also been involved in, and supportive of, the plan to convert the Udall courts to pickleball at the same time repairing the city's tennis courts. But we certainly don’t support a zero sum game that requires removing tennis courts for pickleball. We need to expand all recreational opportunities and facilities across Tucson.
Brian Manning
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.