Letter: Pronouns

I have noted the controversy regarding children's use of pronouns. Mostly, I have heard the pronouns "My" and "I". But even in regard to names, there are some names that are not gender specific. My name is "Chris", and I am a male. I have a good friend and HER name is Chris also. Then, when I was a kid, lots of us had nicknames and some were not gender specific (some were not repeatable). Now, I agree that hormonal and surgical procedures should be left until the individual is 18, just like alcohol, marijuana, tobacco use and even legal responsibility. But the use of pronouns? Most of these kids don't even know what a pronoun is.

Christopher Pinhey

Foothills

