Letter: Proof of Mask Benefits

A writer recently stated that he had yet to see proof that masks prevent the spread of Covid-19, though he himself was not opposed to wearing one. However, it’s that sort of thinking that compels others to resist. I suspect the writer has not searched for proof, since it’s readily found online (search “an evidence review of face masks against COVID-19," an article that refers to over 67 randomized control trials that found that “overall masks were the best performing intervention across populations”).
Another review of epidemiological, theoretical, experimental, and clinical evidence found that “face masks in a general population offered significant benefit in preventing the spread of respiratory viruses especially in a pandemic situation.”
But really it only takes common sense to realize the transmission of an illness spread primarily via respiratory particles might be reduced if one were to mask up. Would a person feel at risk if someone with a bad cold were to sneeze in their presence?
Ron Terpening
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.