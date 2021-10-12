Letter: Prop 206 is bad for Tucson

While paying all employees a living wage of $15 per hour is a laudable goal, Prop 206 (Minimum Wage Act) is not the answer. It would place all Tucson businesses at a competitive disadvantage with surrounding municipalities by imposing burdensome regulatory reporting and audit requirements on small local businesses (and individuals) and will hasten the demise of the few local restaurants which have managed to survive the pandemic. Creating a new bureaucracy to enforce the initiative will cost the City $500,000 per year, which could be used instead to support low income housing. The answer to low wages is better jobs, not more regulation. The problem with Prop 206 as the Star pointed out, is that it creates an incentive for “businesses to leave the city if not to pay lower wages then to avoid the Prop 206 provisions—and take their sales tax revenue with them.” Prop 206 does not make good economic sense and will harm businesses, workers, and the City of Tucson. Vote NO.
Ted Hinderaker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.