Letter: Prop 206 is full of pork

Voters within the City of Tucson will be voting on Proposition 206. This initiative appears to be just a wage increase “promise”—getting to a minimum wage of $15 by 2025. Whether you agree IS NOT the point. Proponents added “pork barrel” legislation that will lead to MORE CONTROL of citizens. This will HURT small and medium businesses significantly. This will impact employers who just want to hire someone for seasonal work, as just ONE EXAMPLE. If they don’t rehire them, the employer can be sued.
Businesses will have to pay more taxes and fees to create a brand-new Department of Labor Standards (more PORK). This department will investigate employers for violations of this law. Anyone who files a complaint against a business can sue the owner(s). In that case the city and the lawyers get most of the money from the lawsuit. All these new regulations and fees will result in higher prices to “us”. Please vote NO.
Melanie Clark
North side
