Letter: Prop 206 will have immediate repercussions
Prop 206, the Minimum Wage initiative, claims to be about getting workers to $15 per hour. While I am very supportive of that result, the increases to the minimum wage will be slow and will not reach $15/hour until April 2025. In fact, Arizona’s current minimum wage is pegged to inflation and may get to $15 before then. But if Prop 206 passes it will instantly put into effect costly and time-consuming requirements that will make it harder for businesses to thrive within city limits. Prop 206 will create a new city department to receive and investigate complaints against employers. To fund this new department the City of Tucson may charge businesses extra fees, such as increased license taxes, license fees or other taxes. If Prop 206 passes, workers will not see immediate financial gains but businesses, particularly small and family owned, will immediately suffer the consequences of an ill-conceived initiative. Vote NO on Prop 206.

David Cohen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

