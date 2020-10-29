Letter: Prop 207 -- Bad for Arizona

Prop 207 is Smart and Safe for the Marijuana Industry to market high THC marijuana products to our communities. It makes our state Drugged and Dangerous for families.
Prop 207 allows for lawsuits against our state if we don’t do exactly as we are told by the Marijuana Industry. It’s a marijuana lawyer’s dream.
We should be concerned about protections this industry will get if Prop 207 passes, including exemption from search and seizure.
Prop 207’s “Social Equity” program promotes marijuana businesses in communities that have been affected by previous marijuana laws. How will having more marijuana in the neighborhood make it better?
Prop 207 weakens DUI laws. Though it prohibits smoking in public and those under 21 from using, the penalties are very weak.
Bigger government, legal protections for marijuana cartels, increased marketing and lobbying, increased liability for Arizona.
Please vote NO on 207.
Bernice Carver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
