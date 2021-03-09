Letter: Prop 208 and public school funding

Republican State Senator JD Mesnard is disregarding the decision of Arizonans who passed Proposition 208 to increase additional funds for public schools. The need for increased funding is long overdue because AZ is last in the nation for school spending. Prop 208 mandates additional taxes on incomes over 250K for singles and 500K for married couples. Mesnard wants to create a new tax category to exempt “small business owners” from the education tax. That’s a lot of smoke and mirrors because he completely misses the mark on what constitutes a small business. According to PayScale, a compensation research company, a small business owner earns between $29,462 and $160,606 per year. Clearly, Mesnard is more interested in protecting people in the top 1% income (over 200K) instead of small business owners. And by doing so he is trying to manipulate a law that improves the education of AZ children and the quality of their lives.
Jennifer Dawson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.