Letter: Prop 208

Proposition 208 is an attempt to increase funding for K-12 education in Arizona by increasing taxes on the wealthy. A recent article opposing the measure argued that Arizona must keep taxes low to attract business and wealthy to the state. This has been the prevailing argument for the the twenty-five years I have lived in Arizona. What are the results? Per capita income is $25,715 compared to a national average of $28,213. The poverty rate is 14.0%, the 37th worst of all states. The incarceration rate is the fifth highest of all the states. So we have starved our K-12 education system and our universities in order to lower taxes and we have been rewarded with low incomes, high poverty and high crime rates. Educate or incarcerate, thats the choice.
Dale Stein
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
