Letter: Prop 209 proves foolishness of using referenda

That lenders might seek to overturn the impact of Prop 209, which, among other things, would limit the interest that could be charged on medical debt, is not so much money grabbing as preserving a market. Controlling interest rates by referendum fiat only means that less such lending will be available. Good intentions and ignorance too often go together too easily, and this is a classic example. All controlling prices do if they are effective is to reduce supply.
John Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.