Along with many others I supported Terry Goddard’s efforts to eliminate dark money from Arizona politics for a decade and finally Proposition 211 passed with 70% of the vote in November 2022. Now the Free Enterprise Club and the Center For Arizona Policy want their donations to be exempt from the law. Cathi Herrod would have us exempt donors to her campaigns against abortion and LGBTQI+ Arizonans. And the Free Enterprise ‘Club’ wants to hide the identities of donors who fund the Club’s work on behalf of conservative causes including regulatory reform and the expansion of Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. I cannot fathom why donors to such causes would be reluctant to be known as supporting them.