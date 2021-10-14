Letter: Prop. 410 could have done the right things

I'm not sure how I feel about ballot proposition 410 which dramatically raises the pay of the mayor and council. On the other hand, I'm sure about how I feel about dishonesty.
Which brings me to your editorial endorsing 410.
You claim the raise will attract the best candidates possible... which is too ridiculous for comment .
You say similar propositions have almost always been rejected , but that this proposition is different. How? In fact, it's not.
You say the job demands more than 40 hours of work per week.. Whoa. That's the point. There's no "demand" that they EVER show up at their offices. A proposition that is “different” might have required that.
In fact, many have held outside, full-time jobs, sometimes in conflict with their city duties. “Different” might have fixed that.
You don't mention other benefits, like a free new car with free gas, fees, insurance, and maintenance. How many thousands of dollars is that worth? Or excellent healthcare benefits, much better than ordinary city workers get.
John Kromko
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.