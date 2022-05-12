Letter: Prop 411

Tucson has horrible streets and I have always voted for funding to fix our streets. Sadly I will be voting no on prop 411 because the people in charge of our streets seem completely inept. I used to be able to ride my bike to work. The 6th Ave and 4th Ave bike paths are too dangerous, so I drive and miss riding. The patch jobs make the roads worse and I think the workers must laugh at the huge tire eating hole halfway down the block so they don't fix it because it was not on their list. I hope to send a message that creating more bike paths and letting them become so deteriorated they are useless is not what we as a city should be doing. Regardless of funding someone is make terrible decisions on repairs leaving the inner city poor neighborhoods in the worse condition. Change is greatly needed but funding more of the same poor practices does not seem the answer.