 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Prop 411

  • Comments

During my 40 years living in Tucson, I have seen our streets deteriorate into a series of small, large and gigantic potholes. It’s dangerous. Proposition 411, extending the existing sales tax for 10 years, will pay for repair of every neighborhood street and protect bicyclists' and pedestrians' safety.

Passing Prop 411, the dedicated street repair tax, will allow the City to continue fixing our streets. And the City will be able to use General Funds for other voter priorities—such as scholarships for high quality early childhood education—to reduce poverty and enhance our economy for generations to come.

Tucson has many needs if we are to be a vibrant, thriving city. We need long-term investment in safe streets and in our children and families. Our Mayor and Council are committed to both. Please vote for Prop 411 to provide the money—the means—to improve the quality of life for all who live here.

Penelope Jacks, children's advocate and retired attorney

People are also reading…

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No on Prop 411

The adage of truth being the first real casualty of war (including war on the poor) is substantiated by the proposed $750 million “Proposition…

Letter: Red-light Cameras

I saw in Sunday's paper that Tim Steller Changed his line of thinking. When Tucson voted to remove the cameras, he was all for it. Now, it see…

Letter: new hotel in Glendale

How can Maricopa County allow a new hotel/resort to have a 7 acre lagoon? Where will the water come from? We have no water in AZ to waste. Mar…

Letter: Death on Tucson's Roadways

Yesterday on the 7500 block of E. Speedway I came to a halt as a red light flashed to allow a TFD engine onto the roadway. Four cars behind me…

Letter: Red Light Cameras

Tim Steller lists all the negative about red-light cameras and then says we need to get them back in Tucson. I guess doing the same thing over…

Letter: Say No to 411

A vote for Prop 411 will be a vote to extend what was supposed to be a temporary five year sales tax for ten more years on all the goods we bu…

Letter: Politicians and Water Use

Regarding the article about the business plans for Glendale hotel and 'beach' resort. Are we kidding? Many residents of Arizona are overly wor…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News