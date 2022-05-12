Letter: Prop 411

During my 40 years living in Tucson, I have seen our streets deteriorate into a series of small, large and gigantic potholes. It’s dangerous. Proposition 411, extending the existing sales tax for 10 years, will pay for repair of every neighborhood street and protect bicyclists' and pedestrians' safety.

Passing Prop 411, the dedicated street repair tax, will allow the City to continue fixing our streets. And the City will be able to use General Funds for other voter priorities—such as scholarships for high quality early childhood education—to reduce poverty and enhance our economy for generations to come.

Tucson has many needs if we are to be a vibrant, thriving city. We need long-term investment in safe streets and in our children and families. Our Mayor and Council are committed to both. Please vote for Prop 411 to provide the money—the means—to improve the quality of life for all who live here.

Penelope Jacks, children's advocate and retired attorney

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

