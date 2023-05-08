Uncertainty is bad for business. That’s why Tucson Electric Power plays such an important role in our community, delivering the safe, reliable electricity that’s so critical to Tucson’s economy. That’s also why the dominant business groups in town, from the Tucson Metro Chamber, to the Southern Arizona Leadership Council and Sun Corridor have all endorsed Prop 412.

The measure allows TEP to keep using public property to build and maintain its equipment, ensuring our homes and businesses continue to get the power they need. For about a dollar a month, it also provides additional revenues to fund projects that strengthen reliable service and climate efforts.

TEP has been serving Tucson for more than a century. Vote YES on Prop 412 to make sure Tucson continues to have the reliable energy we need to support our growth and quality of life.

Shirlee Bodfield

East side