“Divide and Conquer”, is an ancient strategy that remains an extremely effective method of waging battle in the present day. So easy to induce potential allies to waste time, energy, and resources to squabble amongst themselves. Prop 412 certainly comes to mind, as neighborhoods are pitted against one another, and class warfare is unnecessarily introduced. The reality is we are ALL Tucsonans, and we all have an interest in helping our city become a cleaner, more beautiful, more energy efficient, and economically vibrant place to live.