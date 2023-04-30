“Divide and Conquer”, is an ancient strategy that remains an extremely effective method of waging battle in the present day. So easy to induce potential allies to waste time, energy, and resources to squabble amongst themselves. Prop 412 certainly comes to mind, as neighborhoods are pitted against one another, and class warfare is unnecessarily introduced. The reality is we are ALL Tucsonans, and we all have an interest in helping our city become a cleaner, more beautiful, more energy efficient, and economically vibrant place to live.
While it is certainly true that some Tucson neighborhoods have long been neglected, abused, and underfunded, we can certainly work today to avoid repeating past mistakes. Holding our utility companies responsible for doing their part in keeping our city attractive, by burying lines when practical, and stepping up to insure Tucsonans of all economic brackets have access to cheaper, cleaner, more efficient, renewable energy is not so much to ask.
