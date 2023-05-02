Thanks, Alisha Vasquez, for “Solar tax credits bring equity…” For too long, only the wealthiest could afford solar – yet renewable energy is cheaper energy! Now, with the IRA, federal tax credits and rebates for individuals and Green Bank programs for cities, schools and non-profits, electric cars, heat pumps and efficient appliances will all become affordable for homeowners, landlords and commercial buildings, too.

Tucson ranks fifth in the nation for temperature rise and gets an F for air quality by the American Lung Association. We need electrification – but with energy from renewables. The proposed franchise agreement with TEP doesn’t require that however and with Prop 412, TEP uses harmful coal til 2032.

Prop 412 places a priority on undergrounding lines to UA and sends the bill to the rest of Tucson, postponing 90% of climate action funds for ten years.

Tucson has three more years to negotiate a good franchise agreement, one that benefits Tucson’s economy and health. Vote NO on 412!

Jane Conlin

North side