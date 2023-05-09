I am voting “no” on Prop. 412 but not because of rejecting the undergrounding of power lines. Burying them instead of 110’ towers will benefit the entire community, not just we in the “elite” areas near Campbell Ave. Tucson sprawls with bleak boulevards of visual clutter, power lines visible everywhere, unkept properties, trash-strewn freeways. Making our city more aesthetically pleasing, not less so, benefits everyone, burying these lines is essential and should be supported by all. Also, the UA will be served by them and should have a major interest in maintaining the beauty of its campus, thus should have financial skin in this game.