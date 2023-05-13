Reliable, affordable electricity is critical to Tucson's economy. That's why Mayor Romero, many other elected officials, business leaders like The Tucson Metro Chamber and Southern Arizona Leadership Council have all endorsed Prop 412.

Prop 412 will continue Tucson's century-plus partnership with TEP and enable necessary investments in the grid to make sure our local homes and businesses continue to get the energy they need. Failure of Prop 412 will likely lead to higher electric bills and create questions about energy delivery in the future.

That kind of uncertainty is bad for business and bad for the economy.

Let's make sure Tucson has the reliable, affordable energy our community needs. Join me in voting YES on Prop 412.

Larry Lucero, Chair of the Yes on Prop 412- Tucson campaign

Midtown