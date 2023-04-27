As a TEP 17 committee stakeholder and Neighborhood Leader, Prop 412 leaves a nasty taste in my mouth. The 4 neighborhoods at Kino Parkway & E. 36th st need the power to comedown from Irvington to help with the electricity

grid that is being shared not only by South Park, Las Vistas, Pueblo Gardens, & Western Hills, it is also being used

by the Tucson Marketplace at the Bridges, U of A, & Bourn properties. Prop 412 is touting Clean energy when in fact they want taxpayers to pay for the lines. So my questions are:

Who is paid for the substation at 36th & Kino Parkway?

Who paid for the metal power poles that went up?

Who is paying for the lines to go underground?

Why doesn't TEP use their money to finish the Project they started back in 2017?

Should we start sending the bills to TEP for replacement of TV's, computers, Microwaves?

Due to brownouts, blackouts, glitches & Power surges? Our grids are broke!

Cynthia Harper-Ayala

South side