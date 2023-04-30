Letter: PROP 412

Recently TEP did some work in my neighborhood. They drilled some big holes, put in some steel poles and installed some transformers and wired it all up and left. We didn't get to comment on it and there were no public hearings. They just did it. Why on earth should I pay more on my TEP bill just so the University of Arizona and the surrounding neighborhoods can have their powerlines underground? I'd like someone to explain to me how Campbell is the gateway to anything in Tucson. I have to look at power poles in my backyard and even bigger poles on 22nd street. The University and the surrounding neighborhoods have always had too much influence on policy, in my opinion, but it has never really bothered me until this ridiculous proposition. If they want the power run underground, let them pay for it. I can't even imagine how much disruption installing underground power lines would cause. If you put lipstick on a pig, it's still a pig.