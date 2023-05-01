Letter: PROP 412

Doesn't 412 just come down to a rate hike by another name? Without Corporation Commission review. Aren’t replacement of old equipment and compliance with municipal regulations (like burying cables in certain areas) just costs of doing business? TEP already has a request before the Commission for a 12% rate increase—not to mention the last increase in 2021. I certainly can’t judge the reasonableness of the request. That’s the Commission’s job. So is this.

If having a community resilience fund and a Community Resilience Committee are good ideas then they should be considered. By the city. And be under the authority of the city, not a shared authority with TEP. Further, there isn’t even a binding commitment or time table in this for TEP to reduce its carbon emissions .

What are Tucson residents really getting? What is TEP really giving? And why the rush to commit us to this until 2048?

Carolyn Wessels

Midtown