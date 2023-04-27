Tucson Electric Power is asking us to support Prop 412.This Prop would raise our electric rate by $45 million dollars over the next 10 years to bury a new power line it says is needed.

This is the same TEP that just a couple of years ago denied many requests by those same rate payers to install rooftop solar, which would have cut down on the need for more power lines. How about TEP using this money to subsidize roof top solar instead of new power lines? This would accomplish two purposes, fewer unsightly power lines and pollution free solar power