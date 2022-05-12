Letter: Prop 441

I am voting 'no' on proposition 441 and urge others to as well. Firstly, we cannot continue to raise our debt service without regard for future Tucsonans. The taxes I already pay are for maintenance of our city. Where is that money going? As long as we continue to elect lawyers, celebrities and others of that ilk instead of accountants to office there will be no responsible distribution of OUR money. Secondly, the whole bond system is set up to make the rich richer and put the poor and working class deeper in debt. If we want bonds for Tucson, let Tucsonans take part. These bonds are sold in increments well beyond the average citizen's ability to enjoin. I don't have and extra $100000 to buy into the guaranteed tax free income. I can however find $1000 to help improve my city. I am sure there are many other working class families that would like to invest for tax free income.