Letter: Prop 481 Will Help Our Economic Recovery
Innovations in technology have increasingly changed the way we live, work and play. That change has been accelerated by COVID-19. Before the pandemic hit, Pima Community College had been partnering with regional businesses to develop curriculum and programs that would train students to find high-quality, good paying jobs here. Now, faced with the economic downturn we need to focus our recovery efforts by strengthening our College by voting YES on Prop 481 so that it can continue doing what it does best, educating and reskilling our community’s workforce.

PCC is currently limited in how it can spend money by a forty-year-old formula that can be changed by Pima County voters. Prop 481 will give the College the flexibility to spend revenue without raising taxes, to expand programs it currently offers in aviation, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, IT, and cybersecurity and add new ones. Vote YES on Prop 481 to jumpstart our economy’s revitalization.

Gabriela Elias

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

