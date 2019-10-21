The Tucson Police Department receives more than $11 million each year in grants from the federal government. These grants fund crime lab positions and equipment used in offender prosecution, training for law enforcement investigations, extra officers in higher crime areas throughout the city, and narcotics investigations. They also fund the Records Management System needed for data collection, and public record requests. Significant for our region, federal grants pay for Spanish-speaking detectives for sexual assault and domestic violence investigations.
If Prop 205 passes, more than $11 million annually that TPD relies on to do their job and keep us safe would be at risk. What’s more, TPD would lose the cooperation of federal partners and lose access to their databases that help solve crimes involving missing children, human and drug trafficking and internet crimes. With the loss of funding TPD’s ability to investigate the most serious crimes in our community would be substantially limited. Prop 205 would do more harm than good.
Salvador Aguirre
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.