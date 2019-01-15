As someone who has resided and paid property taxes on the same property in Pima County for 42 years, I feel an important aspect of senior taxes is being missed. The travesty is lifelong residents being forced off their properties because of rising taxes and limited resources to pay them, not that seniors who recently moved here with full knowledge of the tax liability on the property they bought having to pay high taxes.
How about a 25 percent reduction in property tax for those who have contributed to the tax base for over 40 years? They would naturally be seniors and this should not create an unaffordable reduction in government and school funds. It is not age that should be the determining factor in the reduction but how many years of prior contribution have been paid by the taxpayer.
Eric Gormally
Oro Valley
