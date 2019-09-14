I just received my 2019 Pima County Property Tax Statement. The amount due increased 4.8% from last year. That would be bad enough.To add insult to financial injury, the TUSD Desegregation tax increased 10.2% Holy cow! Will that insanity ever end?
The final spine fracturing jolt to the camel came when I attempted to pay my tax bill on-line. I went through the entire payment process only to learn - at the end - that there would be a "convenience fee" of.... (get ready for this)....$60.84. That is slightly more than 2% of the total tax due.
In fairness, when I reviewed the statement in more detail, there is a sentence "There will be a service fee of up to 2% for using credit or debit cards.
Convenience for whom? Who authorized this 2+% rip off of the Pima County taxpayers? This is outrageous. We taxpayers deserve answers. Why not a flat fee? Does it cost more to process a larger amount check? C'mon.
bBernie Bennett
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.