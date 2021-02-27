 Skip to main content
Letter: Proposal to allow increase in county supervisors
Re: the Feb. 24 article "Arizona lawmakers consider adding to Pima, Maricopa Boards of Supervisors."

It’s refreshing to read front page news that covers topics a little closer to home. A State proposal to allow an increase in the number of county supervisors brought back a blast from the past. When I was a County Supervisor in Wisconsin’s second largest county, we numbered over 40. I thought that was a few too many, but the argument about an increase in costs was what attracted my attention. Apparently it will cost upwards of $500,000 to cover office, staff and salaries for each addition lawmaker. Wisconsin had a different theory of governing. We had no office, no staff, and no salary. We got $20 per meeting and a mileage allowance. I typed meeting notes on my kitchen table with my college era typewriter. We were citizen lawmakers. Governing was not a way to make a profit or business opportunity. That theory might apply to all office holders at all levels, but that’s an editorial for another day.

Gary Stoeger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

